Local chicken franchise takes dig at Nando's after Gareth Cliff's 'The Burning Platform' loses sponsorship deal

Local fast-food chain Pedros has taken a thinly veiled swipe at its main competitor Nando’s. The restaurant, which describes itself as “home of the original Peri-Peri Flame Grilled Chicken,” took to social media over the weekend after Nando’s announced it had terminated its sponsorship deal with Gareth Cliff’s The Burning Platform “with immediate effect”.

Choosing to call a spade a spade, Pedros used a play on words while giving its two cents of what had transpired during Cliff’s debate with One South Africa Movement member Mudzuli Rakhivhane and DA leader John Steenhuisen. “The whole nation is welcome at Pedros. We don't do politics.. Just Great Chicken at Great Prices!,” the brand wrote alongside its post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedros (@pedros_flame_grilled_chicken) During the debate, Cliff said the IRR (Institute of Race Relations) found that racism was “at the bottom of their list of priorities”. Rakhivhane then replied by saying those individuals “don’t experience the type of racism I experience on a daily basis”.

It was then that Cliff said her “personal experience is completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us”. “I’m not interested in identity politics at all. “Nobody is. They’re only interested in themselves,” he said.