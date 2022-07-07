LOOK: Do you think KFC’s new winter clothing line is fashion lickin' good?

If you have ever walked into a KFC and thought, “boy, you know what would really bring this culinary experience to the next level, a gift shop full of unique merchandise to get my hands on”, then you are in luck. The fast-food restaurant has read your mind as they have recently reopened the doors to their popular Kentucky Town pop-up for eleven days only – in honour of their secret recipe – at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

The limited-edition menu includes some of the most popular items such as the doughnut zinger burger and spicy chips flavoured with Tabasco. To pay homage to the city and culture of Cape Town, the menu also includes the gatsby as well as chachos (like Nachos), Simba crunch zinger wings, Kentucky fried Oreos, and a midnight mojito to close the deal. Self-styled gentlemen can prepare their beards and moustaches for the limited release of The Colonel’s beard oil inspired by the secret eleven herbs and spices recipe.

Awe Cape Town! The colonel has landed 😎 Visit us at @canal_walk from today 'till 17 July to try our limited-edition menu, get your hands on exclusive gear, shoot your shot at our hot wings challenge and get the most out of the #KentuckyTown experience. pic.twitter.com/Fubu6jrhRo — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) July 7, 2022 And fashion-wise, the restaurant brings new winter gear, including limited stock of The Colonel’s onesie and PJs in addition to long sleeve vests, tracksuit pants, hoodies, and winter accessories – so fans can cuddle up in style this season. When it comes to the winter clothing line, fans of fried chicken have mixed reactions. Some people loved the clothing while others questioned the restaurant if people are expected to walk around publicly wearing ‘KFC’?

Story continues below Advertisement

If you ask about what I think? I am not going to lie, I would rock some of the clothes they just dropped. From the shirt to the bucket hats, some of the items from their collection are low-key fire. Kentucky Town pop-up will be running from July 7 until July 17.

Story continues below Advertisement