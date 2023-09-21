LOOK: KFC’s limited edition menu offers green and pink burgers

Imagine eating a green or pink burger? Well, KFC has done it but unless you’re going to Comic Con Africa this weekend, their zany meals will not be available to the general public.

This year, KFC is the official sponsor of the event, and they're bringing out a special limited-edition menu especially for it. On the brand's official X page, they posted images of the wacky creations. On the limited-edition menu, you’ll find items like The Other Guy Burger which looks like something made for the Hulk with its green burger buns.

Ready to have your mind blown? 🤯 Taste our ltd-edition menu only at @ComicConAfrica. From our Doom Burger 🍔 to our Yum Yum It Is Sundae 🍦, we’ve got something finger lickin’ good for you! 22-25 Sept



Peep the thread below. 👇 First up, The Other Guy Burger. #KFCComicConAfrica pic.twitter.com/bDR2L7TdM5 — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 19, 2023 While the Pretty in Pink meal feels Barbie-inspired with everything pink, from pink burger buns to a pink drink of course.

A suuuuper-cute pink bun with our crunch fillet, cheese, lettuce and colonel dressing served together with small pops, chips and a delicious Pretty in Pink Shake…yes please! 🤤🌸 Exclusively available at #KFCComicConAfrica #KentuckyTown pic.twitter.com/DsMQktF8DH — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 20, 2023 They even have Ghost Pepper strips which look like zinger strips drenched in hot sauce.

Experience a heat explosion with the sizzling Taste of our new KFC Ghost Pepper Strips, available only at #KFCComicConAfrica, Sept 22-25! #KentuckyTown pic.twitter.com/8YCu1sJuyl — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) September 21, 2023 The menu includes the Galaxy Boba which looks like purple boba tea. They even have Avatar chicken skins for those who just love the KFC chicken skin!

Then there’s a Doom burger with black buns. On their Instagram page, their followers are begging for them to sell the items in their stores. In their post captioned: “Ready to have your mind blown? 🤯 Taste our limited-edition menu only at @comicconafrica. From The Other Guy Burger 🍔 to our tasty Yum Yum It Is Sundae 🍦we’ve got something finger lickin’ good for you! 22-25 Sept #KFCComicConAfrica,” they show all the meals that will be available at the show.