LOOK: New rooftop bar in Joburg to check out this winter

As much as the winter freeze will have you curling up indoors there are some days when the outdoors do beckon. When a person does answer the call to step outside in winter for some "na enjoyment", a great location offering a great vibe is key.

The Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton has launched its newly renovated rooftop pool, the ONE80° Pool Deck & Bar, which has the exact vibe to lure you away from the warmth of the indoors. At a media launch IOL Lifestyle got to experience the amazing 180 degree view of Africa’s richest square mile, while hanging out by the poolside. ONE80° Pool Deck & Bar launch. Picture: Supplied The bar pool serves really well mixed cocktails and the menu offers a range of food from ribs n’ wings to freshly baked pizza.

General Manager, Shaun Wheeler said, “There’s a noticeable demand for more outdoor spaces for people to socialize regardless of the changing seasons. “This is understandable since we’ve all been isolated and indoors for the past two years. The space is specifically created to welcome walk-in guests as well as guests staying at the hotel.” ONE80° Pool Deck & Bar launch. Picture: Supplied The Sandton skyline serves as the perfect backdrop for those social media snaps.

Social events are back and if day time fun is more up your lane, the ONE80° is the perfect place to sip cocktails and grab a light lunch. ONE80° Pool Deck & Bar launch. Picture: Supplied Every last Saturday of the month the pool deck and bar will be hosting Saturday Sessions, where you can enjoy house music with your squad.