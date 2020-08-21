LOOK: This new restaurant in Thailand celebrates Nelson Mandela

In loving memory of the Nelson Mandela, a new restaurant has been opened in Bangkok in Thailand.

The restaurant called Madibaz specialises in South African fast food including burgers and bunny chow, potjiekos, and snacks such as biltong, all of which use meats from South African butcher Siam BBQ Company.

Speaking to SA People, co-owner of the restaurant Charles Greeff said with a growing South African community in Thailand, they decided to make it feel a little more like home.

“With great excitement, we started the first South African restaurant in Bangkok called Shebeen Bangkok and kicked it off with a bang. With this unexpected pandemic, we suffered a big blow. Refusing to give up, we went back to the drawing board to figure out how we would persevere through these dark days. With only hope left, I remember what a great leader once said. With those words etched in our minds and with the inspiration of a true South African, ‘Madibaz’ was founded. We are serving all the traditional South African meals and some new exciting dishes. The restaurant is a tribute to our beloved president, Nelson Mandela,” said Greeff.

Mandela Day may have passed, but you can still honour him by making a dish which was one of his favourites: Umleqwa (boiled chicken).