According to WWD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke confirmed the development and hinted that eateries and even hotels could be a future expansion avenue for the mega-brand.
The news site reported that the restaurant will be called Le Café V and will be located on the top floor of Vuitton’s new four-level Osaka Maison, with a menu designed by an acclaimed Japanese chef, Yosuke Suga.
They also reported that space will also include an adjoining bar and a generously sized terrace. Next to the bar will be Sugalabo V, serving only dinner to a lucky few via an open kitchen mirroring the Tokyo branch of Sugalabo.