Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has crossed over into hospitality by opening its first-ever restaurant that will be located in Japan.

According to WWD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke confirmed the development and hinted that eateries and even hotels could be a future expansion avenue for the mega-brand.

The news site reported that the restaurant will be called Le Café V and will be located on the top floor of Vuitton’s new four-level Osaka Maison, with a menu designed by an acclaimed Japanese chef, Yosuke Suga.

They also reported that space will also include an adjoining bar and a generously sized terrace. Next to the bar will be Sugalabo V, serving only dinner to a lucky few via an open kitchen mirroring the Tokyo branch of Sugalabo.