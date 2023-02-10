Love wins! Nando’s and McDonald’s are besties - but only when it’s load shedding

When it comes to the restaurant business, you would expect restaurants (especially the big-name brands that sell similar foods) to always go toe-to-toe with each other on social media but that’s not always the case.
For example, mid-last year Mzansi was entertained by chicken restaurants Nando’s and Hungry Lion who got into a fight (as brands do), and plenty of shade was thrown.
It all started when Nando’s dropped a tweet in reference to a video of “malume” (an uncle) who went viral over his fearless attempt at swimming. Social media was abuzz with laughter after video footage surfaced showing “malume” in a swimming race.
Looking like a school event, and “malume”, possibly well aware he lacked swimming skills, had enough courage to step forward and participate in the one-length race.
His dive alone was a clear indication of his swimming abilities. Soon after the video went viral, Nando’s poked fun at the man who had South Africans in hysterics over his swimming skills.
“When I send you (swimming emoji) it means yimi uMalume wezingane (I am the kid's uncle),” they wrote.
An hour later, Hungry Lion quote tweeted the post and labelled it “dry”.
“This tweet is so dry, as’funi ungasho”, which is loosely translated, “we can’t help but say that this tweet is so dry”.
This tweet is so dry, as'funi ungasho. 🥱🥱 https://t.co/kHouAag2Tl pic.twitter.com/NnmRqLxwMq— Hungry Lion - SA (@HungryLionSA) July 12, 2022
Nando’s fired back and sent them a post recently written by Bonang Matheba, saying, “they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens.”
Hungry Lion did not back down and fired back at Nando’s that they should just take the loss.
“Take your L, bafethu (thumbs up emoji),” they wrote.
Never missing any chance to get people talking, Nando’s was once again caught up in a Twitter conversation with another popular restaurant, McDonald’s, but this time around it was all love.
This week, McDonald’s tweeted, “Eish guys banglahlile” loosely translated “they have dumped me”.
Although we don’t know where that comes from, Nando’s responded in a quote tweet by asking where they are.
“Hey, uphi? (clown face emoji)”
In response, McDonald’s wrote: “Chomam (teary eyes). Ngifindile out (I’ve found out)” to which Nando’s said: “Oh Asanda”.
Laughing at the response they got, McDonald’s said: “I knew uzohlekisa ngam but awazi what I’m cooking. Stalk my page uzobona. (I knew you would make me a laughing stock but you don’t know what I’m cooking. Stalk my page and you will see).”
Nando’s responded: “Cooking with what electricity? Sifakeni oe (plug us)” to which they responded back with a GIF of two cute kittens hugging each other.
I knew uzohlekisa ngam but awazi what I’m cooking 😂— McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) February 8, 2023
stalk my page uzobona 😉
Mzansi laughed and loved the conversation between the two restaurants. Here are some of the reactions.
You've got to love SA chicken outlets 😂🤌— Bongani, the invictus! (@Bongani_BEM) February 8, 2023
SA is 🔥🔥🔥👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽😅😅 love this intersection— Mzi Mkhutshulwa (@Mzwandi69007094) February 8, 2023
Pls hear me out, a McNandos burger would slap 😭🥵— 𝕯𝖆𝖑𝖎 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖆 𝕭𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖜𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@DALiii_Danger) February 8, 2023
I love this 😂😂😂— MoFlava (@moflavadj) February 8, 2023