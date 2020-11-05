Luxe Hosco Restaurant Awards honour SA’s best restaurants and chefs

This week, The Hospitality Counsel hosted its annual Hosco Luxury Tourism Awards which celebrated the finest contributions to the South African hospitality sector.

Like the previous year, the Hospitality Counsel partnered with Bonang Matheba's House of BNG as the official celebration partner to South Africa’s 2020 Luxury Tourism Awards.

The Hospitality Counsel is a management consulting firm that services the South African hospitality sector, using significant improvements to an organisation's sustainability and growth. They aim to facilitate and execute the implementation of fundamental operational processes an organisation requires to be industry leaders. They have highly skilled consultants who provide their expertise to create organisational growth using various consulting services.

The intimate event saw select leading industry figures come together to celebrate the best of the best across categories ranging from the best chefs, restaurants to the best hotels. One of them is the globally acclaimed chef, Chantel Dartnall of Restaurant Mosaic at the Orient, who won the best chef and best restaurant award of the year award.

Taking to Instagram, Dartnall said she was delighted to win the awards.