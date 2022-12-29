‘Make the 11 herbs and spices public’: Mzansi finds the humour in KFC’s load shedding woes

South Africa’s largest fast food chain, KFC, has been forced to temporarily close down some of its stores due to power cuts caused by electricity load shedding. The famous fried chicken restaurant also advised customers that some food items may not be available on the menu due to power issues.

However, KFC insisted that it will continue its operations as best as it can despite closing down some stores. KFC South Africa advised its customers of its recent issues in a post shared on its official Twitter account. “We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items,” the restaurant chain wrote.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022 Unsurprisingly, the announcement that KFC is closing down some of its branches was met with disbelief and humour by South Africans.

South Africans, already reeling from hours of prolonged load shedding, chose to respond to KFC’s woes with humour. Some made fun of the fast food giant and advised it to contract locals to do the frying if it is failing to cope. Others also called on KFC to just share its recipe with the public instead of inconveniencing customers.

Hey sis, it's really easy to tell what some of the spices are. I've figured out one more being cinnamon. I'm almost there with hacking their mix. — Katleho. (@Katleho_MH) December 27, 2022 Some South Africans also questioned why KFC has failed to invest in alternative power solutions such as solar energy and industrial generators.

The current constraints are due to loadshedding impacting some of our suppliers. Many of our restaurants have generators to ensure we're readily available for you. We're working hard to sort out all the constraints with our suppliers & we’ll be open as soon as possible. — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 28, 2022 See some of the funniest comments below:

We miss you too! Please check with your local store or, in the meantime, why not try something new? — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 28, 2022 Is it that bad bathong even our 24 hour KFC ia closed I was wondering what happened to the 4 am noise — Makgotso 🇿🇦🇦🇪 (@Madludlu) December 27, 2022