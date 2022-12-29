Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘Make the 11 herbs and spices public’: Mzansi finds the humour in KFC’s load shedding woes

File photo: The famous fried chicken restaurant also advised customers that some food items may not be available on the menu due to power issues. Picture: Supplied

File photo: The famous fried chicken restaurant also advised customers that some food items may not be available on the menu due to power issues. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africa’s largest fast food chain, KFC, has been forced to temporarily close down some of its stores due to power cuts caused by electricity load shedding.

The famous fried chicken restaurant also advised customers that some food items may not be available on the menu due to power issues.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, KFC insisted that it will continue its operations as best as it can despite closing down some stores.

KFC South Africa advised its customers of its recent issues in a post shared on its official Twitter account.

“We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items,” the restaurant chain wrote.

More on this

Unsurprisingly, the announcement that KFC is closing down some of its branches was met with disbelief and humour by South Africans.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africans, already reeling from hours of prolonged load shedding, chose to respond to KFC’s woes with humour.

Some made fun of the fast food giant and advised it to contract locals to do the frying if it is failing to cope.

Others also called on KFC to just share its recipe with the public instead of inconveniencing customers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some South Africans also questioned why KFC has failed to invest in alternative power solutions such as solar energy and industrial generators.

See some of the funniest comments below:

Related Topics:

EskomLoadsheddingConsumersTwitterSolar EnergyRenewable energyViral

Share