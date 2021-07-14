Maps Maponyane confirms closure of Buns Out in Rosebank

Media personality Maps Maponyane has announced that one of his Buns Out branches is closing. On Tuesday night, the model said Buns Out in Rosebank would shut its doors because of the lockdown regulations in South Africa.

“It is with great sadness that we post to you this evening to confirm the closure of our Rosebank branch. We had started on our journey in Rosebank with an eye on the future and optimism of growth and life beyond level 3 lockdown. "Unfortunately, having put back into level 4 lockdown and the restrictions that have been placed on us with regards to the sale of alcohol has made this journey ever tougher and insurmountable. “As such, we felt it necessary to focus on the survival of our Linden and Norwood branches, both of whom continue to trade as normal. This has not been an easy decision, but a necessary one, and we hope to still see you getting your Buns Out regularly- it’s good for your health,” read a statement issued by the brand.

The current conditions have just made it too challenging. We Tried. This isn't the end of the road.❤ https://t.co/MArnpJHEVh — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) July 13, 2021 Maponyane said that although it was challenging for them, it was not the end of the road. Buns Out in Rosebank launched in September last year. In other news, Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi is devastated that his restaurant was affected during the looting spree in Soweto.