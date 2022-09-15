McDonald's set to close all UK restaurants for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

McDonald's will close all of its restaurants on Monday out of respect for Queen Elizabeth. The fast-food chain has confirmed all of its 1 270 branches across the UK will be shut for most of the day to mark the late monarch's funeral, which is set to take place at 11am on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement shared on social media, the company said: "In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday, September 19." The decision means the company's workforce will have the day off to mourn the passing of the queen, who died on Thursday, aged 96. McDonald's added: "Operating hours and services may vary after 5pm, so please check our app before travelling."

Meanwhile, the company has also offered some clarification when it comes to deliveries, saying they "won't be available until after 5pm". McDonald's said: "Rest assured they'll be aiming to make deliveries as soon as possible." What's more, the company confirmed that staff won't be missing out financially, adding: "All company-owned restaurant employees will be paid for their scheduled hours."

Story continues below Advertisement

A number of other businesses have also made the decision to close, including supermarkets and other high street shops. Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Homebase will be shut, as well the likes of John Lewis and Primark. Westminster Hall is set to open for mourners at 3pm on Wednesday, with the queen's son King Charles set to follow the coffin on foot, joined by her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Story continues below Advertisement