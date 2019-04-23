Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen. Picture: Facebook

South African born Michelin-star chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen is set to open his next restaurant on home soil.



Following the success of his restaurant, JAN, which is based in France, the culinary guru has partnered with Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer to launch two new projects.





The new restaurant, which will be called KLEIN JAN, is set to open its doors in 2020 at one of South Africa’s leading private game reserves, Tswalu Kalahari in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.





KLEIN JAN, which is based on local authenticity, heritage, and sustainability of the environment, will become the place where the region's culinary offering will be translated into world-class cuisine.









Jan Hendrik and his team will also design the Tswalu dining experience. Discovering this unexplored culinary territory with its unlimited potential has been a dream of Jan Hendrik's for years.





In addition, JAN Innovation Studio, a new development kitchen, will be opening its doors in Cape Town.





This space will be used by a team of chefs and students who will continue to develop and innovate South African cuisine.





The Cape Town team will share their findings with their colleagues at Michelin star restaurant JAN in Nice, France, which will remain one of the premier gateways for sharing South African cuisine with the world.





Jan Hendrik, who grew up on a dairy farm in Mpumalanga, is South Africa's first Michelin-star chef.



