Mr D partners with Kauai to deliver healthy frozen meals

This week Mr D announced their partnership with healthy food brand Kauai.

In a statement by the food delivery service, they said that the Kauai Real Food Market will allow customers to buy a range of make-at-home smoothie mixes, frozen meals, protein powders and healthy snacks.

They will be delivered in a safe, contactless way via the Mr D app.

Customers will also be able to order the health cafe's other products , including their wraps, artisanal breads, nut butter and honey.

They added that in the past week they have been working hard to establish alternative services and the addition of the Kauai Real Food Market store to the app is just one of their efforts to support South Africans during the lockdown.

This week, they also announced their partnership with Checkers’ MediRite pharmacies which enables customers to have prescriptions and medicine orders delivered safely to their doorsteps.

Chief Executive Officer of Mr D Food, Devin Sinclair said that drivers have been instructed not to make physical contact with any customer and to maintain a safe distance. Sinclair said bags will be placed on a surface indicated by you; the driver will then back away and allow you to pick out your order yourself.

“We have also temporarily deactivated cash payments and customers can use one of our other secure electronic payment methods available in the app - credit or debit card, instant EFT or eBucks,” he said.

Unfortunately, the service is only available in selected Western Cape areas. There are plans to expand the service to Johannesburg.