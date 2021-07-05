LifestyleFood DrinkRestaurants
Mugg & Bean is part of Famous Brands. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Mugg & Bean assures customers it’s not closing down after fake tweet goes viral

By Marchelle Abrahams Time of article published 38m ago

It started with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s tweet that restaurant chain Mugg & Bean had decided to close its eateries across the country.

“Morning people of SA, as we are busy arguing why Zuma must be incarcerated, Mugg & Bean SA has announced its permanent closure in SA.

“Since the start of the pandemic, when are we going to start discussing problems that confront our people,” Masina stated.

Picture screenshot from @mzwandileMasina/Twitter

Things spiralled from there, sending it into viral territory.

Online users were shocked by the news and shared their concerns.

In response to the outcry, Mugg & Bean quickly released a statement across its various social media channels:“We are aware of #fakenews doing the rounds. @Mugg_and_Bean is not closing.

“While sit down dining is not currently allowed, the majority of restaurants remain open to bring you your favourite M&B meals via delivery, collection and takeaway.”

Masina’s original tweet has been removed, but this didn’t stop tweeps from having their say.

“For A Minute I Thought My Favourite Coffee Restaurant Is Closing Down @FamousBrandsSA,” said a relieved user.

Another said: “When I heard Mugg&Bean is closing I just thought of their giant muffins… Their cheesecake or damn the whole menu Face savouring foodFace savouring foodFace savouring food thank God it's fake news.”

Restaurant industry on its knees

Since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant industry has been dealt blow after blow.

Restaurant body, The Restaurant Collective, released a statement spelling out what the level 4 regulations mean for the restaurant industry – the death of dining.

Spokesperson Grace Harding said there was no logical reason for restaurants to be closed.

Harding said the group could accept the curfew and alcohol restrictions, but not being able to open for on-site dining sounded the death knell for the industry.

