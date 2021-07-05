Mugg & Bean assures customers it’s not closing down after fake tweet goes viral

It started with Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina’s tweet that restaurant chain Mugg & Bean had decided to close its eateries across the country. “Morning people of SA, as we are busy arguing why Zuma must be incarcerated, Mugg & Bean SA has announced its permanent closure in SA.

“Since the start of the pandemic, when are we going to start discussing problems that confront our people,” Masina stated. Picture screenshot from @mzwandileMasina/Twitter Things spiralled from there, sending it into viral territory. Online users were shocked by the news and shared their concerns.

nna i love mugg & bean shem.



i miss their breakfast and coffee, and working from there. — Babes wa di Skiet, Skop en Doner (@uzamantungwa) July 4, 2021 there's that wine from mugg & bean , i have been thinking about it ever since the first time I had it. — Tshepang. (@pearl_ndlalane) July 4, 2021 In response to the outcry, Mugg & Bean quickly released a statement across its various social media channels:“We are aware of #fakenews doing the rounds. @Mugg_and_Bean is not closing. “While sit down dining is not currently allowed, the majority of restaurants remain open to bring you your favourite M&B meals via delivery, collection and takeaway.”

We are aware of #fakenews doing the rounds. @Mugg_and_Bean is not closing. While sit down dining is not currently allowed, the majority of restaurants remain open to bring you your favourite M&B meals via delivery, collection and takeaway. Find us here: https://t.co/kTigxIGESG — Mugg & Bean ☕️☕️☕️ (@Mugg_and_Bean) July 4, 2021 Masina’s original tweet has been removed, but this didn’t stop tweeps from having their say.

“For A Minute I Thought My Favourite Coffee Restaurant Is Closing Down @FamousBrandsSA,” said a relieved user. For A Minute I Thought My Favourite Coffee Restaurant Is Closing Down @FamousBrandsSA — The Unique 1 (@LevyMakwala) July 4, 2021 Another said: “When I heard Mugg&Bean is closing I just thought of their giant muffins… Their cheesecake or damn the whole menu Face savouring foodFace savouring foodFace savouring food thank God it's fake news.”

When I heard Mugg&Bean is closing I just thought of their giant muffins... Their cheesecake or damn the whole menu 😋😋😋 thank God it's fake news — Skinny Chef SA👨‍🍳🇿🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@anele_booi) July 4, 2021 Restaurant industry on its knees Since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant industry has been dealt blow after blow.