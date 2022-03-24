Mzansi, say goodbye to the much-loved chilli cheese fries from McDonald’s

Being a McDonald’s devoted fan, I truly believed that chilli cheese fries were the best. They were flavourful, the chilli and the melted cheese delighted my taste buds. But today, my loyalty to this fast food chain has been shattered by the realisation that they have discontinued my favourite fries - the chilli cheese fries. Yes, that's right.

The beloved fries, with their perfect combination of sliced green chilli and melted cheese, has been scrubbed from the menu. It may sound basic, but there was just something about the crispy fries that hit - especially when you were in need of a good chilli feed after a night out of partying. @McDonalds Why did you guys discontinue Chilli cheese Fries in Gauteng !?? 😭😭😭😭Please bring them back!!? pic.twitter.com/yFtZZ9pVqm — Tlangi Bernatricia Nobela (@triciaNobs) February 27, 2022

Scrolling through social media this morning, I realised that I am not the only one hurt by the news - but many other people, too. After realising that the item is no longer on the menu, consumers took to Twitter to question the fast-food restaurant on why they cannot find the fries at restaurants anymore. In response to consumers, the restaurant noted that the chilli cheese fries were on promotion for a limited time only and have since ended. Basically, you’ve had your chips. “The Chilli Cheese Fries were on promotion for a limited time only and has since ended. We do apologise for any inconvenience this change may have caused you,” they wrote.

