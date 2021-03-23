Nando’s comes through for customer left disappointed after realising there was no meat in her pap meal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Last week, a Nando’s customer was left disappointed after realising Nando’s pap relish meal doesn’t come with meat. But the fast food restaurant is here to fix that. @TNyashia posted a picture of the meal with the caption: “@NandosSA i really thought that this meal comes with a piece of meat. Now im having pap and gravy for lunch. Very nice though.” Known for its funny television ads and posters, the fast food restaurant quickly responded, asking when she bought polony did she think it came with a vetkoek? “Bathong, do you also buy polony thinking it comes le magwinya? Start with the meat next time @TNyashia,” they wrote. Bathong, do you also buy polony thinking it comes le magwinya? 😂 Start with the meat next time @TNyashia. https://t.co/QcEW11VUCB — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 19, 2021 In a follow-up tweet, the restaurant told her that such things happen and that she should slide into their DM’s so they can give her something to redeem herself.

“@TNyashia, these things happen. Slide into our DMs so we can give you something to redeem yourself.”

Soon, tweeps started jumping into the mentions to jokingly express how they felt bad for her ordering a pap dish and realising later that there was no meat.

One user, @MpiloShandu11 wrote: “Shame man… I can imagine her disappointment while digging into that mountain of pap with no meat” to which the restaurant responded saying they will add a “how to order chicken” when they send her a voucher.

Just last week, Nando’s hit back with its paying-it-forward campaign, when it lost out to competitor Steers after tweeps decided on who made Mzansi’s best fries.

The question came after user @TMCrazzzy posted a picture of French fries from four restaurants – McDonald’s, Steers, KFC, and Nando’s – with the caption: “Okay let’s settle this! Who makes the best fries?” And judging by the comments, Steers took the most votes.

Responding to the vote outcome, Nando’s said: “We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips"