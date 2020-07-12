Nando's got jokes as it responds to Chrissy Teigen's tweet with 'entanglement' request
Trust South African restaurant chain Nando's for finding some way of capitalising on the whole Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "entanglement" saga. The couple set the record straight over the weekend on Pinkett Smith's alleged affair with rapper August Alsina.
The 48-year-old actress admitted she “got into a different kind of entanglement” with Alsina, but maintained that Will, 51, never gave the rapper his “blessing” for the romance to take place.
After the tell-all "Red Table Talk" interview, the internet exploded with memes of the "entanglement" that the three found themselves in.
Now Nando's has joined the trending conversation with an "entanglement" request of its own to US model and TV host Chrissy Teigen.
Teigen had tweeted that she's fan of the flame grilled goodness Nando's SA has to offer: "I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me :( was just...different. Maybe it’s all in my head!"
I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me :( was just.different. Maybe it’s all in my head! https://t.co/EBsqKf0McG— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2020
Nando's response was on point with "entanglement" seemingly the word of the weekend.
Let’s get in an entanglement when you come back to Mzansi? 😍 https://t.co/hio53OUiKN— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 12, 2020
Not a brand to let a good opportunity pass them by, the chicken restaurant responded with: "Let’s get in an entanglement when you come back to Mzansi?" Nando's immediately started trending, and the result is Mzansi tweeps coming to the party with their own "entanglement" responses.
May I also be in entanglement with yall and get extra full chicken when I come buy from yall? pic.twitter.com/XF56WiirAz— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) July 12, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂sbwl I entanglement nawe @NandosSA 💙 pic.twitter.com/AWCpHihAAH— DALUXOLO_MABASO🌍 (@DALUXOLOMABASO2) July 12, 2020
Tangling times pic.twitter.com/qxGoODnAdv— Sizwe (@sizwemqotsi) July 12, 2020
At the time of publishing this story, Teigen had still not responded to Nando's shout out. Let's hope she sees the tweet and replies with a feisty or funny comeback for which she is so loved for.