Nando's got jokes as it responds to Chrissy Teigen's tweet with 'entanglement' request

Trust South African restaurant chain Nando's for finding some way of capitalising on the whole Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "entanglement" saga. The couple set the record straight over the weekend on Pinkett Smith's alleged affair with rapper August Alsina.

The 48-year-old actress admitted she “got into a different kind of entanglement” with Alsina, but maintained that Will, 51, never gave the rapper his “blessing” for the romance to take place.

After the tell-all "Red Table Talk" interview, the internet exploded with memes of the "entanglement" that the three found themselves in.

Now Nando's has joined the trending conversation with an "entanglement" request of its own to US model and TV host Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen had tweeted that she's fan of the flame grilled goodness Nando's SA has to offer: "I loved nandos when I had only had it in South Africa. One I tried London snd DC, they lost me :( was just...different. Maybe it’s all in my head!"