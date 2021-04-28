Nando’s hilariously hits back at tweep who tried to shade them for their Portuguese rolls

Fast-food restaurant Nando's is back at it with their hilarious tweet replies.

This comes after a Twitter user known only as @cytrusdc posted a picture of a man covered in white powdery substance with the caption, “I had 2 @NandosSA buns with no drink for breakfast today.”

@cytrusdc’s followers suggested that he delete the tweet before Nando’s comes for him.

I had 2 @NandosSA buns with no drink for breakfast today pic.twitter.com/9Iv5DK1Y7i — The Tall Friend (@cytrusdc) April 25, 2021

@DocPhuti wrote: “The best time to delete this post was immediately after posting it. The second best time is now.”

@bboy_zoid wrote: “They not gonna let this slide …”

The Nando's team wasted no time after @cytrusdc’s tweet went viral. They replied the next day with a comment that has left Mzansi rolling on the floor.

In their response to the tweet, the food chain wrote: “Were your glasses also hungry? They should've at least told you our rolls are not hair food abuthi,” to which @cytrusdc responded: “You must sell your buns with complementary wet wipes and a bottle of lotion.”

Nando’s hit back with another response: “We must suffer for him deciding to eating 2 rolls? One man? At his big age?”

Were your glasses also hungry? They should've at least told you our rolls are not hair food abuthi. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/IYobNQrHJT — NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 26, 2021

Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies of their own.

Just last month, the restaurant hit back with its paying-it-forward campaign, when it lost out to competitor Steers after tweeps decided on who made Mzansi’s best fries.

The question came after user @TMCrazzzy posted a picture of French fries from four restaurants – McDonald’s, Steers, KFC, and Nando’s – with the caption: “Okay let’s settle this! Who makes the best fries?” And judging by the comments, Steers took the most votes.

Responding to the vote outcome, Nando’s said: “We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips"

We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021

Some users said they were going to give that a try, while another commended the brains behind the brand’s social media strategy.

“They can make noise all they want about the fries and everything … But they wouldn't dare try compare who has the best Twitter admin.”