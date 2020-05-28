Nando’s introduces contactless kerbside for level 3

From June 1, South African restaurants will be allowed to do collections and drive-throughs. To maintain social distancing, Nando’s has introduced Kerbside that will start operating from 1 June which will function on the Nando’s app or website or through their call centre. Nando’s introduces contactless kerbside for level 3. Picture: Supplied According to their website, this means you will be able to order, drive to Nando’s, and collect without leaving your car. They will bring your order to your car window. They wrote that all their employees will continue to follow the strictest hygiene and social distancing precautions by wearing masks and regularly sanitising their hands. “If that doesn’t work for you but you’ve been missing us, 1 June will also bring you our reopened Nando’s Drive-Thru and takeaway services. So from Monday get in the car (or mask up and take a walk), put a foot, and get your PERi-PERi on! If you’d like to stay home, you can continue to order your food for delivery using our Nando’s app or our partners Mr D, and Uber Eats platforms,” they said.

Nando’s introduces contactless kerbside for level 3. Picture from the website.

So, how do you hit the kerb and use kerbside collection?

All you need to do is:

Download the Nando’s app on the Android or iOS app store or call them on 0879971955 to place your order for Kerbside collection.

Give them your car details (car make, colour, and registration) so they know how to find you when you pull up.

Drive to Nando’s and follow their kerbside signs.

Park at the kerbside parking or as close as possible to Nando’s so they know where to find you.

They will meet you in the parking lot and bring your food to your car window.