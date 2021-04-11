Nando’s pays tribute to Dr Sindi van Zyl with touching post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The death of Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl has left a void in many hearts. Dr Sindi, as she was affectionately known to her thousands of fans and patients, sadly passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Saturday. The Kaya FM presenter and medical doctor, 45, was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of the year and was admitted to hospital in February. Moments after her family had confirmed her passing, social media was inundated with messages of condolences. Colleagues and social media followers shared their stories of how the doctor had touched them in some way, whether it was via her motivational posts on Twitter or in a personal capacity. Now local chicken restaurant Nando’s SA have added their voice to the chorus of voices, knowing full well that Dr Sindi was a fan of their flame-grilled chicken.

Taking to Twitter, Nando’s shared a tribute to the mom of two with the caption: “Lala ngoxolo (rest in peace) the people's Dr. #RIPDrSindi” while paying homage to her Twitter handle, Duchess of Resting.

To many, she was the duchess of healing, kindness and generosity.

In one of her last tweets, Dr Sindi remained positive about her diagnosis, writing: “Be awesome. No news is good news

“That's the way we are going to handle the long journey that lies ahead of me.”

At the beginning of April, South Africans rallied together and raised around R1.5m towards her mounting hospital bill.

Her husband, Marinus van Zyl, took to social media where he made an impassioned plea for assistance.

"The cost to the family of the hospital alone has already exceeded one million rand, and we are running out of funds. Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150 000 per week.

"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive," he wrote.