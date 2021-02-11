Nando’s shoots its shot at Bonang with its humourous take on famous Mastercard ad

“There are some things money can't buy. For everything else there's Mastercard.” For those who can remember Mastercard’s series of television ads in the ’90s, restaurant chain Nando’s SA’s latest tweet will take you down memory lane. With the famous “priceless” tagline, the nostalgic ad embedded itself into our childhood memories, a reminder that no matter how many household chores we did, we’d never possess the holy grail of credit cards. Instead all we got were a few coins and a pat on the head for a “job well done”. Trust Nando’s to play on our emotions with its take on the ad. It all started with a tweet from TV personality Bonang Matheba. Taking to her socials, Matheba said “...it's Valentine's Day... re rekeleng mablomo [buy us flowers], bathong!”

...it's Valentine's Day...re rekeleng mablomo, bathong! — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) February 7, 2021

The brand capitalised on Bonang’s tweet by responding to her with a cheeky jibe of its own.

“Mablomo? R300

“Local taxi to deliver? R7.50

“Shooting your shot at @bonang_m ? Priceless!

“...for everything else, there's a Nando's gift card

...for everything else, there's a Nando's gift card 😜 https://t.co/v6R0INtXu1 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 9, 2021

We have to commend Nando’s for bringing the jokes this time. Even tweeps couldn’t fault its fire response.

The brand even took the time to respond to comments with a few funny clap backs of its own.

Nando’s might have filled up its bag of funny tricks. Just last week, it made fun of vaccine conspiracy theories after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced who would receive South Africa’s first load of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We like to keep conspiracies out of the kitchen. #VaccineforSouthAfrica”, it wrote. “The government isn’t trying to put chips in you. But we are," it tweeted, resulting in a series of offbeat responses from tweeps.

Watch the ’Priceless’ Mastercard ad: