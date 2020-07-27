Nando’s spicy comeback at Twitter user who dips KFC hot wings in their peri-peri sauce

When I go to the movies, I want popcorn. And when I’m watching anything from the comfort of my own home, I want wings.

Television and chicken wings go hand in hand. Any programme, and any kind of chicken wings, are a perfect, winning, combination.

I love all sorts of wings, and I especially love them when they are crunchy. Whenever I have chicken wings I make sure I buy them already coated in hot sauce or spice. And if not, I dunk them myself in any hot sauce that I come across in the kitchen cupboard, and it seems like I am not the only one who does that.

A Twitter user by the name @pelohlungulu revealed that he dunks KFC’s zinger wings in Nando’s Per-Peri Sauce, and many users agreed that the combination of the two does slap.

Known for its tongue-in-cheek marketing gimmicks and fired-up comebacks on social media, Nando’s did not let it slide.