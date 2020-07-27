Nando’s spicy comeback at Twitter user who dips KFC hot wings in their peri-peri sauce
When I go to the movies, I want popcorn. And when I’m watching anything from the comfort of my own home, I want wings.
Television and chicken wings go hand in hand. Any programme, and any kind of chicken wings, are a perfect, winning, combination.
I love all sorts of wings, and I especially love them when they are crunchy. Whenever I have chicken wings I make sure I buy them already coated in hot sauce or spice. And if not, I dunk them myself in any hot sauce that I come across in the kitchen cupboard, and it seems like I am not the only one who does that.
A Twitter user by the name @pelohlungulu revealed that he dunks KFC’s zinger wings in Nando’s Per-Peri Sauce, and many users agreed that the combination of the two does slap.
@KFCSA X @NandosSA pic.twitter.com/LXAvStvqoB— Name Can Be Blank! (@pelohlungulu) July 26, 2020
Known for its tongue-in-cheek marketing gimmicks and fired-up comebacks on social media, Nando’s did not let it slide.
As much as most people confirmed that it is one of the best combinations one can have, the restaurant chain responded in a quoted tweet that the browser was able to communicate with a given server, but the server could not find what was requested, therefore the combo is not recognised.
Error 404. This combo is not recognized. https://t.co/IriavGHPJc— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 27, 2020
“Error 404. This combo is not recognized”, they wrote.
Twitter users had a field day and even commended the admin for Nando’s social pages for knowing the Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) errors.
Nandos would never put that much sauce on their chicken but sitool... pic.twitter.com/13h6MHOGTW— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) July 27, 2020
Nandos doesn't know we put their sauce in everything 👀👀👀🤣🤣🤣 ..... I eat Magwinya with a Nandos sauce.— Khotsofalang🌐 🌍 (@RK_Mayekisa) July 27, 2020
How about this one? @NandosSA x @ChickenLickenSA pic.twitter.com/Aby2qELfZr— Sakhile (@Sakhile_M_) July 27, 2020
@NandosSA the error is not found, your basis of denial is not substantiated. pic.twitter.com/JxutBukMHS— Nkosinathi Mashele (@mashelenw) July 27, 2020