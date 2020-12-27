Nando’s sums up 2020 with one phrase: ’Tsek'

It’s been a tough year. And as we say goodbye to 2020, many will be looking back on it as the year that brought the world to its knees. So just a reminder that we’ve made it through, Nando’s wanted to spread some joy and lots of laughs with its latest advert. The chicken restaurant may have truly outdone itself with this one. Using the famous “Karen” meme that defined an era, the “Karens by candlight” ad says “tsek to 2020.” @NandosSA strikes again.😂Karen's by candlelight



Karens says ‘Tsek to 2020” pic.twitter.com/BZbHiTyNYn — Sandi8 (@Sandiside) December 23, 2020 Showing a group of Nando’s employees, all going by the name "Karen," the ad starts with them standing in a choir-like formation singing a special rendition of the famous Christmas carol “Jingle Bells.”

“It’s been hello, it’s been hell, can’t this year go away,” they belt out.

The restaurant chain released another version of the ad on social media, gaining more than 1.3K likes.

8 days left of 2020 trial and we truly have no ’tseks left😔. pic.twitter.com/eVXPp9YKg7 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) December 24, 2020

With the caption “8 days left of 2020 trial and we truly have no ’tseks left,” it definitely hit a chord with Mzansi.

“Has @NandosSA every thought of either sponsoring or launching a comedy Performing arts channel or streaming service? I think it’d be great,” commented one tweep who was clearly impressed.

Others not so much as another user mentioned the restaurant’s price hikes: “2020 messed us up and then your guys prices landed the final blow.”

The overall consensus is that Nando’s knows how to bring the spirit.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I was not expecting the 'Say tsek' — LuForever (@LuMacwele) December 24, 2020

“This is brilliant and has provided a much needed 'LAG' eish dankie,” commented a user.