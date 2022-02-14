New chef Wesley Kurt Peters gives Bistro and the Eaves Restaurant menus a fresh new look

Granny Mouse Country House and Spa located in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has announced that Wesley Kurt Peters has joined the team as the new executive culinary artist. Peters will be running both the Bistro and the Eaves Restaurant kitchens. At the new job, he has put together and introduced a fresh culinary perspective for a new refined menu that is sure to engage and delight even the most discerning palate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granny Mouse Country House (@granny_mouse_country_house) Peters, originally from Cape Town, received his training through the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in hospitality management and professional cookery and took a German language course where he completed his studies. Thereafter, he also completed a number of short courses which included that of wines of the world, food, and wine pairing. “I consider myself to be adaptable, able to work well under pressure and always strive to push beyond my best,” he says. The splendid a la Carte menu Peters has put together cover every food fantasy; with its mouth-watering dishes giving him the opportunity to “flex his culinary muscle”. Here’s what you can expect.

Chicken skewers. Picture: Supplied Starters Whipped brie salad (V), with caramelised pear, apple spheres, strawberry consommé, micro and rocket salad with homemade white truffle oil.

Marinated beef and miso aubergine salad, with miso yaki grilled aubergine, scorched baby corn, slow-roasted tomato, baby spinach, Thai-inspired dressing, and parmesan shavings.

Marinated skewer of chicken with grilled cayenne pineapple mango salsa with a dressed infused micro salad.

The slider, flame-grilled pure ground beef or chicken breast fillet patty, homemade brioche cocktail roll and shaved baby potato crisps as well as the duck liver parfait, with cranberry Szechuan chutney with homemade melba toast. Mains Mains feature a selection of burgers all served with a choice of chips or salad and include BBQ burger ground beef, chicken or vegan; naked burger (plain and simple with no frills no garnish, just the bun, the patty, and yummy roasted garlic aioli; bacon chilli cheeseburger featuring jalapeno; the SG Burger featuring sliced marinated beef fillet, homemade bun, bacon jam and smoked mozzarella cheese topped with tempura onion rings.

The meaty menu all served with a choice of fried potato chips or roasted vegetables showcases fillet mignon, the belly of pork, lamb saddle, and smoked pork loin ribs. A huge variety of plated mains include:

Mushroom risotto (V) is served with mushroom three ways, parmesan shatter, and white truffle oil.

Homemade gnocchi (V), filled with butternut and sweet potato fondant, parmesan shavings, crispy sage with white truffle oil.

Butternut and feta ravioli, handcrafted ravioli filled with butternut and feta mousse, Napoli sauce, and parmesan shavings.

Curry of the week served with cucumber raita, banana yoghurt, sambals, and homemade roti.

Citrus and pesto pasta (V) – penne dressed with homemade basil pesto, freshly grated citrus zest, parmesan shavings, roasted pine nuts, spaghetti and meatballs, handcraft meatballs, Napoli sauce, fresh basil and parmesan shavings. Dessert