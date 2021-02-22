Not funny! Nando’s puts tweep on blast after he suggests the unthinkable

Nando’s SA has a knack for taking any situation and making it relatable in the South African context, often resulting in a humours clap back that has Mzansi laughing for days. It’s also the reason why the chicken restaurant chain has become just as well known for their fire tweets. But sometimes there is a line that is not meant to be crossed, and unfortunately one tweep learnt this the hard way by suggesting an unholy marriage of Nando’s and Chicken Licken. Taking to Twitter, Omphile wa Rusty asked a seemingly innocent question: “It’s ok to put @NandosSA peri peri sauce on @ChickenLickenSA hotwings right??” It's ok to put @NandosSA peri peri sauce on @ChickenLickenSA hotwings right?? — Omphile wa Rusty (@OmphilePhix) February 18, 2021

Tagging both Nando’s SA and Chicken Licken in his post, @OmphilePhix soon got a response, but we’re betting it wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for.

Whether it was meant as a joke or an honest question, Nando’s failed to see the funny side, igniting its beef with competitor Chicken Licken in one curt response: “It’s ok to stop tweeting after ‘peri peri sauce’. Tlogela dinto tse snaaks”.

It’s ok to stop tweeting after ‘peri peri sauce’. Tlogela dinto tse snaaks. 🙄 https://t.co/ZzpXPGDWEc pic.twitter.com/omcJlyugRT — NandosSA (@NandosSA) February 19, 2021

Soon, tweeps started jumping into the mentions with their own funny scenarios. One user even suggested the two company’s beef could be the reason why Nando’s and Chicken Licken are always so far apart in malls, prompting Nando’s to fire off another tweet.

@TFreedom45 suggested that the two call a truce: “This beef between you two needs to be discussed because it is unfair on us.”

😭😭This beef between you two needs to be discussed because it is unfair on us — TanyaM ᴺᴹ (@TFreedom45) February 19, 2021

Another posted a meme with Chicken Licken’s response to the tweet.

Chicken Licken right now... pic.twitter.com/kC4TinPDnb — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) February 19, 2021

Mzansi had so much fun with the initial tweet that it managed to gain 187 retweets and almost 1K likes. Chicken Licken hadn’t responded yet. Here’s hoping they’re thinking up the mother of clap backs.