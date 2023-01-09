Oh, the shade! Nando’s here tastes like Shoprite chicken, says South African living abroad

If you’ve ever wondered how Nando’s chicken tastes in the UK, well you no longer have to, because it gets a 0 out of 10. Well, that’s according to Mitchell’s Plain resident, Cameron Jansen.

Jansen, who is currently in London, took to TikTok to rate the UK version of South Africa's flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.

According to Jansen, despite the familiar-looking decor and aesthetic of the Nando’s he visited, there is nothing South African about the chicken. “Yho, I don’t know why I keep doing this to myself. The Nando’s here in the UK is zero out of ten. You don’t even deserve a one. Zero out of ten. If I could give you a negative one, I would give you a negative one, ” said Jansen. He goes on to mention that when he first moved to the UK, he was so excited to learn that there was a Nando’s. However, his hopes were dashed when his friends told him to lower his expectations.

“Do you know, Nando’s back home, the chicken feels like its falling off of the bone... “Here, the Nando’s that you get here, I promise you its closer to Shoprite chicken compared to Nando’s chicken and I have nothing against Shoprite chicken but you know what you’re getting when you pay for Shoprite chicken as opposed to when you’re paying for Nando’s chicken,” said Jansen. Jansen then goes on to say that every time he goes to the UK Nando’s it seems to get worse and worse.

“There was maybe one location where it was semi-decent but for the money that you are paying for Nando’s it shouldn’t be semi-decent. It should be excellent. Yho, I don’t know, I’m just irritated every single time,” said Jansen. Jansen has pleaded with Nando’s SA to share its their recipe with its UK counterpart. “Send them the correct recipe because everything looks the same. The bottles of the sauces, the chips, the garlic bread, the chicken but the moment you eat it you realise that you very very far from home,” concluded Jansen.