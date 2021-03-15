'Pick your fighter!’ Nando’s plays sore loser after losing battle for Mzansi’s favourite fries

There's no food item more perfect than hot, crispy, salty, starchy fries. The golden strips of deliciousness typically top people’s lists of most beloved guilty pleasure foods and they have likely been on those lists for quite some time, as French fries have existed, in one form or another, since the 16th century. But as the years have passed, cultures around the world have given French fries their own unique spin, which makes them the perfect food to take you across the globe. French fries are claimed by Belgium and France as the product of their national gastronomic genius, but the true origins are shrouded in popular folklore. “Fries, they are the orphan of street cooking, of low birth. That is why it's hard to establish where they really come from,” says French historian Madeleine Ferriere. Despite being mostly associated with burgers and fast food, French fries are served in most restaurants.

With their presence, the question must be asked: “Who serves the best French fries?” to which Twitter users reacted. The simplicity of the food recipe makes this question especially interesting, as there are only a few variables a chef can play with to craft their ideal French fry.

The question comes after user @TMCrazzzy posted a picture of French fries from four restaurants – McDonald’s, Steers, KFC, and Nando’s – with the caption: “Okay let’s settle this! Who makes the best fries?” And judging by the comments, Steers took the most votes.

We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021

Known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, Nando’s, which received fewer votes, did not let things slide. The restaurant company told tweeps to pick their fighter, as they give customers an extra portion of chips when they donate tinned food.

“We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips,” they wrote.

Some users said they are going to give this a try, while another commended the Twitter admin of the restaurant.

“They can make noise all they want about the fries and everything ... But they wouldn't dare try compare who has the best Twitter admin.”