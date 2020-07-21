Pizza lovers, Domino's Pizza is no more

The national pizza franchise stores and factories of pizza chain, Domino’s Pizza, have been made available for auction.

Park Village Auctions is making available the entire contents of the pizza franchise, which comprises food preparation factories and 50 fully-equipped stores by way of an invitation to submit offers.

This comes via the joint provisional liquidators of Taste Food Franchising (Pty) Ltd, Taste Commissary (Pty) Ltd, and Taste Food Trading 1 (Pty) Ltd formerly trading as Domino’s Pizza. The assets on offer are for stores and their contents and not the Domino’s brand licence, or branding rights.

In March 2020, Taste liquidated its foods business, following the group’s failure to sell the Domino’s licence in the country.

PVA’s Andrew Dix-Peek said: “The stores – fully equipped – stand ready to trade, allowing an investor to ‘hit the ground running’ in the current economic climate where food for delivery or collection currently reigns over sit-down meals.”