Priyanka Chopra-Jonas set to open Indian restaurant in New York

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has introduced her fans to the Indian restaurant she is launching in New York City. The White Tiger star took to social media to share a picture of the Indian eatery named “Sona” and spoke about how it came about. Chopra-Jonas also posted images from the prayer ceremony (pooja) held in 2019, to mark the beginning of the construction, where her popstar husband Nick was also present. “I’m thrilled to present to you Sona, a new restaurant in New York City that I poured my love for Indian food into. Sona is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with,” she wrote. Jonas said the kitchen will be helmed by chef Hari Nayak and she also thanked her partners, restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, and David Rabin.

“Sona is opening later this month (March), and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realising this vision so clearly,” she added.

Goyal credited Chopra-Jonas for being the “creative force” behind the restaurant. In an Instagram post, the restaurateur said opening a restaurant is a team effort and it would not have happened without the support of the actress.

“My kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind Sona. There is no one who better ‒ and more boldly ‒ personifies ”global Indian“ than Priyanka. Sona is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over Sona. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see,” he wrote.

Chopra-Jonas was recently seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger, and she is now shooting the Citadel series in London.