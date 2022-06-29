Restaurant specials: Spots where you can indulge in winter delights

One of the most enjoyable things about the onset of winter in South Africa is the remarkable food specials that are on offer. As a culinary country, South Africans are used to eating out and eating out well. As such, we have selected a few of the winter restaurant specials so you can take advantage of these specials, and taste your way around South Africa this winter.

JOHANNESBURG Alto234 As the cooler months are in full force, Alto234 recently announced the launch of its new winter brunch menu.

Featuring an array of delectable, sweet, and savoury small plates such as prawn and curried hollandaise blini, beef fillet tartar brioche toast, bacon, brie, and asparagus frittata and a vanilla bean custard beignet, they are all designed to warm the soul. With its mild and sunny winter days, Johannesburg certainly has one of the best climates in the country, and now patrons of Alto234 can soak up its panoramic views and warm winter rays, while brunching in style from the top of the city. COO of Legacy Hotels & Resorts Robert Hodson says the new brunch menu has been crafted by the incredible chef team at AURUM and is a culinary experience like no other.

Hodson says there are not many places that can boast the best views of Joburg with a taste experience to match. At the restaurant, R300 secures your entry and includes a complimentary Moët & Chandon mimosa on arrival. Once up top, the new brunch menu is available to order off every Saturday and Sunday between 10.30am and 12.30 pm, and charged separately. Visit www.alto234.co.za for more information.

Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge. Picture: Supplied Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge If you love good food and good music then you have to check this new restaurant out. Sankayi is situated in the heart of Sandton and recently opened its doors at Green Park Corner. Introducing itself as a nightlife venue providing the ultimate high-end African Music Lounge experience in the late 1990s, this lifestyle business decided to adapt its offering at the end of 2021 by adding a restaurant service to its arsenal.

With a rich heritage of more than two decades, Sankayi Restaurant and Lounge has officially reopened and is set to take the Joburg nightlife scene by storm. Their food is inspired by Mediterranean cuisine infused with various African flavours. All meals are curated with local South African ingredients specifically designed to tease every sensory experience imaginable, where traditional culinary arts are on show. On the drinks menu, an endless selection of premium drinks are available at the beautifully styled bar. This includes a huge range of champagnes, cocktails, premium spirits, beers, coolers, and ciders.

Owner Guy-Stéphane Mwamba says with the ever-changing face of South African nightlife, they are exceptionally happy to officially launch again with a bigger offering in a bigger location and plan to offer their patrons the full lifestyle experience. Visit www.sankayi.com for more information. Lourensford Wine Estate. Picture: Supplied WESTERN CAPE

Heart of the Helderberg The chefs at Lourensford Wine Estate have combined their culinary talents with winemakers’ recommendations to offer an array of classic soup and wine pairings this winter. The cooler season special is the latest initiative by the Heart of the Helderberg collective. The delicious, value-for-money pairing is ideal for a relaxed date, or simply for gathering friends and family together in convivial surroundings.

The pairing will be available from July 1 until August 31. The Tasting Room pairs the estate’s flagship wines with palate-pleasing, belly-warming soups. Chrysalis white blend accompanies creamy chicken soup; Limited Release Chardonnay is perfect with creamy mushroom soup; The Limited Release SMV matches biltong soup, and Noble Late Harvest is a fine choice with orange and butternut soup. The cost is R150 per soup and wine. This offer is for a minimum of two guests, with twenty-four-hour advance booking essential.

The Fig Tree Restaurant is located between Ballito and Salt Rock on the beautiful Simbithi Eco-Estate. Named after the fig tree that once stood in the centre of the clubhouse, the restaurant boasts stunning views of the acclaimed Simbithi golf course, designed by Peter Matkovich. The large deck, situated under shady trees offers "al fresco" dining, while the Drop Zone Bar just across provides a stellar spot for drinks after a few rounds of golf.