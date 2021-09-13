Restaurant Week is back: Get ready for delicious food for great value
Share this article:
If you love eating out, then there is something special in store for you, starting from October 1 to October 31. Restaurant Week is back!
Restaurant Week is a worldwide culinary concept that enables you to explore the best restaurants in South Africa, at a great price.
Participating fine dining establishments in the Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, and The Winelands regions, are currently offering their exquisite menus at discounted prices, either for lunch or dinner.
Restaurant Week offers a fantastic three-course dinner, at one-hundred top restaurants in SA, from R245 (or a two-course lunch from R145), that you can enjoy with your friends and family.
It is organised twice a year, in Spring and Autumn. The first-ever Restaurant Week edition was held in Amsterdam, in 2001. After that, Restaurant Week has been organized bi-annually in amongst others: Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, and Singapore. Since its inception in SA in 2012, it has proven to awaken the South African foodie’s inner-epicure.
Below are some of the restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week SA:
- The Bungalow (Cape Town)
- Beyond Restaurant (Cape Town)
- Gambas Seafood Bistro (Cape Town)
- Le Petit Manoir (Franschhoek)
- Le Chêne (Franschhoek)
- Sotto Sopra (Johannesburg)
- Winehouse (Johannesburg)
- Prosopa (Pretoria)
- Brasserie de Paris (Pretoria)
- The Chefs’ Table (Durban)
The real-time booking system will be open from September 20 on www.restaurantweek.co.za, where you can peruse the participating restaurants’ reduced set menu prices and decide which restaurant you would like to make a booking at. Unfortunately, you cannot book by liaising with the restaurant directly, as only bookings made through the official Restaurant Week booking system are valid.
Once you have made a booking through the website, you will receive a confirmation of your booking as an email, which you will need to bring with you to the selected restaurant.