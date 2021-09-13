Restaurant Week is back: Get ready for delicious food for great value

If you love eating out, then there is something special in store for you, starting from October 1 to October 31. Restaurant Week is back! Restaurant Week is a worldwide culinary concept that enables you to explore the best restaurants in South Africa, at a great price.

Participating fine dining establishments in the Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, and The Winelands regions, are currently offering their exquisite menus at discounted prices, either for lunch or dinner. Restaurant Week offers a fantastic three-course dinner, at one-hundred top restaurants in SA, from R245 (or a two-course lunch from R145), that you can enjoy with your friends and family. It is organised twice a year, in Spring and Autumn. The first-ever Restaurant Week edition was held in Amsterdam, in 2001. After that, Restaurant Week has been organized bi-annually in amongst others: Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, and Singapore. Since its inception in SA in 2012, it has proven to awaken the South African foodie’s inner-epicure.