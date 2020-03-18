Restaurants can play key role in Covid-19 pandemic, says restaurant owner

Restaurants can survive Covid-19 and play a key role in communities. This is according to Mozambik Group chief executive Manny Nichas.

While some restaurants have announced temporary closures in lieu of the outbreak, Nichas says that the pandemic should be dealt with head-on.

“During a period of business unusual restaurants must reconsider their role in communities and how business is conducted,” said Nichas.

“After all, restaurants are quintessentially community serving and as such should play an active role in contributing to an overall preventative effort while continuing to serve its customers.”

As a result, Mozambik group has further tightened its wellness and hygiene regimes while developing and implementing new ways of doing business.