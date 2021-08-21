Rise and shine! Here are 3 breakfast places where you can satisfy your early morning hunger

Breakfast is not only the first meal of the day, but also the most important. And if you start the day on a delicious note, there is nothing but joy that lingers on, all day long. Here in South Africa, we have a variety of breakfast options that can tempt your taste buds in the morning.

And these places are where you can have anything your heart wants - from waffles to omelettes, croissants, or even cereal. So, to make life a little easier, here's a listing of some of the best breakfast places. The Market Café Restaurant (Durban) The Market is a garden café in a quiet courtyard behind a classic 1930s colonial building at the foot of Durban’s Berea in Gladys Mazibuko Road (the old Marriott Road). They serve simple, but quality cuisine using locally and organically sourced ingredients in a professional, unique, and caring environment. The Market is also known for its selection of award-winning South African wines, freshly squeezed fruit juices, and coffee. You can indulge in their cooked peanut butter oats, fresh toast, a full-house breakfast of toast topped with rocket, organic eggs, portobellini mushrooms, streaky bacon, cherry tomatoes, and lamb sausage, or their signature breakfast dish, The Market Benedict, which is toasted croissant topped with fresh rocket, streaky bacon and organic poached eggs finished with wholegrain mustard hollandaise.

Call: 0313098581 Yiayia’s Table (Cape Town) Yiayia’s Table is a Greek bakery serving artisanal coffee and a unique offering of baked delicacies made from recipes passed down through the generations by Yiayia Elli. You can expect vibrant Mediterranean flavours like spinach, feta, sundried tomato, and olives – lovingly encased in buttery phyllo or tender dough and baked to crisp perfection. A Yiayia’s Table’s specialty, koulouria – a ring-shaped bread enjoyed either savoury or sweet – is the star of the menu, with Greek treats like kourabiedes (Greek shortbread), bougatsa (custard pies), and spanakopita offer a decadent pairing to an array of coffees, smoothies, and fresh granitas. For those who want to enjoy these offerings and more from home, a selection of frozen ready made “heat and eat” spiral pies are available to buy.

Call: 0216898837 The Whippet (Johannesburg) The Whippet is a breakfast and brunch spot in Linden. Suzanne, one of the owners, is passionate about creating dishes that evoke a feeling of nostalgia. She creates a food and drinks experience that speaks to warmth and belonging. When it comes to coffee, they source only the best beans, roasted by an all-female roasting team and then blended and made with passion and love by competition-ready baristas. You can try their market plate, which is two free-range fried or scrambled eggs served with their whippet tomato relish, and your choice of toast or their breakfast burrito, which is three free-range scrambled eggs, tomato atchaar, streaky bacon, and aged cheddar cheese in a toasted flour tortilla served with smashed avocado and crème fraîche. If you are craving some meat, you can even try their creamy chicken livers served with a choice of toast and topped with a golden fried egg and a scattering of microgreens.