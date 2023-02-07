Romantic restaurants you should treat your Valentine to

The month of love is here and Valentine's Day is just around the corner. If you have not made a booking for a romantic dinner yet, then have a look at this list below featuring some of the restaurants offering amazing Valentine's Day specials.

Beluga - Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelugaCapeTown (@belugarestaurant) At Beluga, you can look forward to enjoying the vibrant views of the Cape Town Cruise Terminal harbour from their new balcony. The restaurant includes a refined whisky bar, wine-tasting section, sushi conveyor belt, outdoor covered smokers section, and private dining area.

For their vegan patrons, they have the famous vegan sushi, so rest assured they have something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking the romantic restaurant experience or craving some of the best sushi Cape Town has to offer, you are in for a treat. On Valentine’s Day, they have complimentary champagne and chocolate for the ladies. For bookings: [email protected]

9th Avenue Waterside - Durban View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9th Avenue Waterside (@9thavenuewaterside) 9th Ave Waterside is a showcase of fresh seasonal cuisine, exquisitely presented, from modern interpretations of bistro classics to cutting-edge dishes. You can enjoy a sundowner or two in their stylish upstairs cocktail lounge while taking in the spectacular views of the bay.

On February 14, you can enjoy bubbly and caviar on arrival, followed by a four-course dinner while serenaded by a live, romantic, violinist and pianist ensemble for R1 000. For bookings: [email protected] La Vie en Rose - Johannesburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KCC - La Vie en Rose (@lavieenrosejhb) La Vie en Rose takes it personally. They are a unique café: deliciously executed, superbly serviced, and quality-committed. With a strong team that combines years of restaurant expertise, they undertake an inimitable, treasured eating experience. They have the whole secret garden vibe going for them, which is exactly why it made it on to this list of romantic restaurants. It’s peaceful and perfect for nature lovers who want to dine under the stars. On Valentine’s Day, you can book a table for breakfast or lunch, and enjoy complimentary mimosa welcome drinks and the chance to leave a message for the ages on their tree of love.

Whether you celebrate the occasion in their esteemed private dining area, are enjoying a cocktail in their sushi bar or visit their wine cellar and pair exclusive vintages with their meals, or perhaps enjoy flambéd dishes at their table – they are sure to “create delicious memories” with you. For Valentine’s Day, they are offering a three-course fine-dining set menu with welcome drinks on arrival for only R890 per person. For bookings: 0315619999

Belthazar - Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belthazar (@belthazar_capetown) At Belthazar, you can expect to experience the vibrant yet industrial views of the Cape Town Harbour in addition to a refined whisky bar, wine-tasting section, delectable sushi conveyor belt, and private dining area for celebrations and private functions. You can expect phenomenal steaks and seafood, their exceptional selection of premium wines served in Riedel glassware, their iconic wine bar with the biggest nitrogen-infused tap unit in the world, the very best and freshest ingredients with a local focus, the same rich ambience and captivating vibe, and slick professional service – all set in an idyllic location, with their spectacular all-weather dining enclosure on the terrace offering the same glorious views.