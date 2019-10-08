Restaurant Interlude won its first Michelin star at the awards for the UK and Ireland 2020 Michelin Guide in London this week.

The restaurant was founded by South African chef, Jean Delport, and is located in Leonardslee Gardens just outside of Horsham in the UK.

It is only the second time that a SA born chef receives a Michelin Star for his restaurant.

The thirty-one-year-old from Cape Town has always been aware of his environment, his home town framed with mountains with the ocean on his doorstep.

“I was a busy teenager and I enjoyed helping my mom in the kitchen. Soon I was the one cooking most of the dinners for my family. When a friend introduced me to Crème Brûlée, I made it my mission to out cook him. I would research everything I wanted to know more about until I was able to cook it to perfection,” said Delport.

He said the owners had faith in him, and offered him a blank canvas, trusting he would make a success of the venture.

The restaurant took to Instagram to announce how excited they were for the win in just one year in business.

“We cannot express the gratitude and excitement our team feels tonight! Restaurant Interlude has been rewarded with a Michelin Star in our very first year of opening. Thank you to everyone who has supported us on our journey thus far and to Michelin for the recognition,” read the post.