SA restaurants at risk as they fail to adhere to lockdown regulations

Last month, South Africa moved to level 2 of the coronavirus lockdown. This meant a relaxation of most of the restrictions that have become part and parcel of everyday life over the past few months, including that of being able to dine out at restaurants again and have your alcoholic drinks served until 10pm. All that restaurants have to do is to adhere to the essential safety guidelines which are to make sure that people fill in a health form, have their temperature checked and hands sanitised; tables must be spaced 1.5m apart, and for dining, companions need to wear a mask, except while eating or drinking. But, according to reports, there has been non-compliance by restaurants. Chief executive of the Restaurant Association of South Africa, Wendy Alberts pleaded with members to be compliant following a warning from the Tourism Department. In a statement, Alberts said that it has become apparent that various owners believe that the current regulations do not apply to them, and that they have worked so hard to open their sector and much heartache has been caused due to the restrictions and full closure of many restaurants.

She said to date they have had reports of restaurants operating past curfew, ignoring the social distancing protocols, and not ensuring masks are used.

“These incidents have sprung up all over social media and have since garnered the attention of the Minister of Tourism and the NCCC (National Coronavirus Command Council). Due to these infractions, consideration is being held to impose stricter protocols or even reverting to off-site consumption and even to close the restaurant sector.

“It is unthinkable that due to a few operators not following the rules the entire industry may suffer again. As unfortunate as it is, we must therefore encourage the reporting of non-compliant restaurants so that we can save the industry as a whole. We urge everyone to follow the regulations and hope that everyone stays safe,” said Alberts.

This week, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane wrote to restaurants stating that they have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators, and employees about the situation in these restaurants.

Kubayi-Ngubane said that the flouting of regulations, directions, and protocols reportedly included practices such as restaurants operating during curfew, offering takeaway alcohol, and non-adherence to social distancing or wearing of masks as required by law, among other violations, and that not only did these businesses risk losing their licences but also endangered the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers.