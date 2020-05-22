SA restaurants call to reopen doors in level 3

With the South African government considering a proposal to move the country to level 3 of the national coronavirus lockdown, restaurants have called to reopen their doors for in-house service.

Addressing the nation earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is preparing for a further easing of the lockdown and a gradual opening of the economy, from the current level, which is level 4.

At this moment, the stringent regulations allow only for the delivery of food and only during daytime non-curfew hours, 9am to 7pm.

With the South African government considering a proposal to move the country to level 3 of the national coronavirus lockdown, restaurants call to reopen their doors for in-house service. Picture: Supplied

According to BusinessTech, a lobby group called The Restaurant Collective said that the continued lockdown in the country could well be a nail in the coffin for the restaurant industry as they are running at a loss, and operating on deliveries alone is not profitable for many.

Speaking on the Midday Report on Radio 702 with Clement Manyathela this week to give more insight into the matter, chief executive officer of the Restaurant Association of South Africa Wendy Alberts said that operating on takeaways only, has been dire for the industry.

Alberts said that the pressure at this point is critical to the industry and that the repercussions of all their restaurants and the operations through the takeaway delivery sector has been dramatic on their finances.