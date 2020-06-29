SA restaurants want clarity on alcohol sales ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) has asked government to provide reasons for banning alcohol sales at eateries, which will resume sit down services on Monday. According to lawyers for the association, the regulations under advanced level 3 could have detrimental knock-on effects for the restaurant sector as drinking with meals are a huge part of restaurant culture in South Africa. RASA is a body that was formed in 2004 to act in the interests of the South African restaurateur as a voice and lobbying body to speak on the behalf of restauranteurs. The association has given government seven days to respond to its concerns. In the meantime, patrons can expect the following when visiting their favourite restaurant from Monday: Outdoor seating

This expands the seating much more than what can be achieved indoors. This all depends on the space and weather of course.

Liquor license

One thing that is going to drive people in the door will be what you are serving at the bar. No liquor, no dice. That is where the money is.

Takeaway or delivery

This allows an extra revenue stream as well as a business that will still bring money in during a pandemic. There will still be a lot of people that will not dine out. That has to be taken advantage of with the right menu.

A new way of service

Systems will be changed in the front and back of the house to make the business more sustainable. Less overhead and employees mean more money for the business. Most have learned that during this time.