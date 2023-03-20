Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 20, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

‘Savage’! Nando’s comes for Khanyi Mbau’s failed ‘Igwinya’ song

Khanyi Mbau found herself trending on social media over the weekend, mocked for the kind of music she released a decade ago. Picture: Supplied

Khanyi Mbau found herself trending on social media over the weekend, mocked for the kind of music she released a decade ago. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

Music can be great. It brings joy to many in different ways and unites people. It can also be terrible.

Some music is just downright “tasteless”. Even the great artists of the times can’t hit home runs every time.

Talk about “tasteless” music, Khanyi Mbau found herself trending on social media over the weekend, mocked for the kind of music she released a decade ago.

Mbau’s early days as a musician have been revisited and two of her songs “Dunusa” and “Gwinya” are currently trending on social media with people singing along to them and others doing TikTok challenges.

It all started when someone on Spotify realised that the actress’s music before her signing to Kalawa Jazmee, was available on the music streaming platform. One of the viral songs “Igwinya” had fast food restaurant Nando’s, known to not miss any trending stories happening across South Africa, talking.

More on this

On Friday, entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela expressed shock on Twitter at how the vetkoek had suddenly become expensive.

“Bathong! When did we get to magwinya costing R5 each? Or is it just a Joburg North thing?”, he asked.

The fast food restaurant tweeted, “Khanyi Mbau will pay for her sins (crying face emoji).”

Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies.

Mbau took to her Instagram stories to reflect on the viral music she thought was long forgotten.

She could not believe that social media had dug up the songs. She also believes the lyrics are trash, and joked that she needs to remake “Igwinya”.

Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.

Related Topics:

TikTokNandosKhanyi MbauViralTwitterSouth African CelebsRestaurantsComedy

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya