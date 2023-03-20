‘Savage’! Nando’s comes for Khanyi Mbau’s failed ‘Igwinya’ song

Music can be great. It brings joy to many in different ways and unites people. It can also be terrible. Some music is just downright “tasteless”. Even the great artists of the times can’t hit home runs every time.

Talk about “tasteless” music, Khanyi Mbau found herself trending on social media over the weekend, mocked for the kind of music she released a decade ago. Mbau’s early days as a musician have been revisited and two of her songs “Dunusa” and “Gwinya” are currently trending on social media with people singing along to them and others doing TikTok challenges. It all started when someone on Spotify realised that the actress’s music before her signing to Kalawa Jazmee, was available on the music streaming platform. One of the viral songs “Igwinya” had fast food restaurant Nando’s, known to not miss any trending stories happening across South Africa, talking.

On Friday, entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela expressed shock on Twitter at how the vetkoek had suddenly become expensive. “Bathong! When did we get to magwinya costing R5 each? Or is it just a Joburg North thing?”, he asked. The fast food restaurant tweeted, “Khanyi Mbau will pay for her sins (crying face emoji).”

Khanyi Mbau will pay for her sins 😭 https://t.co/51rWif1d99 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 17, 2023 Tweeps reacted with gifs, memes, and hilarious replies. R5 each ?? 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/LGvFszVeUj — Agree FiascoDeep (@Agree_FiascoDip) March 17, 2023 Savage!!!😂🤣😂😂😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2EyggqXFyY — Dr Z⭕idberg ⚚ (@Terry_Royaltee) March 18, 2023 🤣🤣🤣I just heard the song on tik tok pic.twitter.com/W5SZhTsXkp — TheBigStepper (@SiyaMendez) March 17, 2023 Mbau took to her Instagram stories to reflect on the viral music she thought was long forgotten. She could not believe that social media had dug up the songs. She also believes the lyrics are trash, and joked that she needs to remake “Igwinya”.