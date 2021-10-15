Seafood restaurants to try in SA

Fish and seafood lovers in South Africa are spoilt for choice, with restaurants to suit all budget levels, dotted across all corners of the country. From no-nonsense fish and chips, exquisite shellfish, and locally sourced oysters to that catch of the day grilled to perfection; we have listed some of our favourite fish and seafood hotspots in Durban, Cape Town, and Joburg.

Eldorado (Durban) View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Dorado Restaurant (@eldorado_seafood_restaurant_) Eldorado is best described as a home away from home, the neighbourhood’s favourite seafood shack with a simple rustic retro decor catering for everyone. It is a nice simple atmosphere where one can enjoy a good plate of fish, prawns, and calamari. Opened during the lockdown, their menu is based on the Portuguese and Mozambique fusions. The owner wanted to create a concept that is deep-rooted with meaning to anyone who loves seafood and chicken. With their mixed selection of spices, their food flavour is second to none as it involves grannies’ way of making the chicken in terms of marinating and grilling, and all their fresh vegetable produce comes from small-scale farmers.

Located: 136 Jan Hofmeyr corner Salisbury Avenue and Jan Hofmeyr shop 13, Westville Contact: 073 066 7553 Baia Seafood Restaurant (Cape Town)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by baiaseafoodrestaurant (@baiaseafoodrestaurant) Since opening its doors in 2001, the reputation of Baía has spread far and wide as a sophisticated landmark for fine cuisine and wine in the Cape. Set in a prime spot at the Victoria Wharf, Baía enjoys spectacular panoramic harbour and ocean views. It has a cocktail bar, interior dining areas, and covered outside dining areas spread across four terraces. Baía specialises in the finest seafood from around southern Africa, the finest poultry, beef, and venison, and a renowned wine-list with rare Cape vintage wines and imported liqueur selection. It has earned the reputation as the place to indulge in the best seafood platter in the Cape.

Their menu is inspired by a combination of fine continental cuisine and Portuguese colonial traditions. One of the legendary house specialities tempts diners with a cataplana a Portuguese influence, a veritable feast of prawns, langoustines, mussels, calamari, and line fish. Located: 19 Breakwater Blvd, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Call: 027 21 421 0935/6/7

Believe Eatery (Joburg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Believe eatery (@believe_eatery) From Bistro Vine to Believe Eatery. Bistro Vine in Parkhurst closed its doors during the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the many victims of circumstance. Now they are back under a new name with a new feel and in a new neighbourhood, with the same chefs, same wait staff and some great food with some new additions of course. The eatery in the Real Mackay building in Blairgowrie, is their new home and they welcome you to come and experience their new offering. With the same attention to quality and provenance of ingredients, they serve up wholesome casual fare in a relaxed environment. An open expansive space with outside and inside seating built up off the road for increased safety and security. You can also watch the chefs in their completely open kitchen, cook up a storm.