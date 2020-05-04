Selected Nando's open for deliveries under Level 4
It appears that South African restaurant chain Nando’s is back in business.
This comes after the restaurant announced that it will not be opening to the public during Level 4 of the lockdown due to being restricted by the government to delivery only and being limited to curfew hours.
“Opening for delivery only will lose Nando’s and our franchise partners more money than being closed. We are focused on preserving the jobs of our thousands of employees into the future and can’t add to the already enormous weekly losses we’re suffering.” said Mike Cathie, CEO of Nando’s South Africa, in a statement on Thursday, last week.
But on Monday, we were surprised to see a number of people boasting about their Nando's booty on social media.
After many people took to social media, asking Nando's whether they are back, the restaurant responded on Twitter, announcing that they are not able to confirm when they will be reopening fully as they are still seeking clarification from the National Council, but for now, people can check which restaurant near them is open for delivery.
Fellow South Africans, we aren’t yet able to confirm when we'll be reopening fully as we are seeking clarification from National Council. In the interim, check the news section on our site for select restaurants that are delivering: https://t.co/SFC0h4yDo7— NandosSA (@NandosSA) May 4, 2020
We’ll keep you posted.
According to their website,21 of Nando’s restaurants have opened this week through their franchise partners.
To see which restaurants are open near you for delivery you can visit their website. Or you can go to your search engine and type in 'Nando's near me' to see which of their branches is doing deliveries.