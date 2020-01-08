Burger joint RocoMamas' #Smashed Matric campaign is valid for Wednesday. Picture: @rocomamas/Instagram

Now that the dust has settled after the announcement of the Matric results, one local restaurant chain is joining the celebrations by gifting Matriculants with free milkshakes. Burger joint RocoMamas' #Smashed Matric campaign is valid for Wednesday (Jan 8) and only on offer until 9pm for South African citizens only.

"Buy any meal from any RocoMamas, and show us your #MatricResults19 and you will score a complimentary G-Shake. You've Smashed it! Ts & Cs Apply #MatricResults19," it says on its website.

Twitter user @BinweA first got whiff of the announcement and posted the good news to the micro blogging website.