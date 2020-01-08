Now that the dust has settled after the announcement of the Matric results, one local restaurant chain is joining the celebrations by gifting Matriculants with free milkshakes.
Burger joint RocoMamas' #Smashed Matric campaign is valid for Wednesday (Jan 8) and only on offer until 9pm for South African citizens only.
"Buy any meal from any RocoMamas, and show us your #MatricResults19 and you will score a complimentary G-Shake. You've Smashed it! Ts & Cs Apply #MatricResults19," it says on its website.
Twitter user @BinweA first got whiff of the announcement and posted the good news to the micro blogging website.