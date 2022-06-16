Spoil the man in your life: Here’s where to eat with Dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, have you decided what present you are going to get yet? And, just in case you’re still hoping to find somewhere for a special meal that day, we’ve rounded up some of the restaurants in South Africa running specials to celebrate the coolest man in your life.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are the places to eat with Dad on Father’s Day this year. The Quarterdeck Restaurant - Cape Town Father’s Day is a time for families to gather around the table to enjoy a delicious Sunday lunch, so have a feast this Father’s Day with a buffet lunch at The Quarterdeck Restaurant at GrandWest from 12pm.

Dad and the entire family will enjoy the wide selection of food. At the salad bar, guests can choose from the likes of grilled vegetable and couscous salad, Asian chicken noodle salad, beetroot salad, or curried pasta salad. Or opt for a hearty selection of warm buffet dishes such as sticky BBQ beef ribs, cottage pie, or chicken, lamb, or vegetable curries, or dive into a selection of seafood such as deep-fried line fish, creamy garlic mussels, coriander spiced fish cakes, deep-fried calamari or garlic butter prawns. No Sunday lunch is complete without the traditional roast options such as honey and soy roast chicken or rolled leg of lamb with trimmings of seasonal vegetables and roasted potatoes.

Story continues below Advertisement

For something sweet, enjoy cranberry carrot cake bites, rocky road brownies, chocolate caramel eclairs, cheesecakes, malva pudding with toffee sauce, or bread and butter pudding with apricot glaze. This special Father’s Day buffet is R380 for adults and will include a welcome drink on arrival. For children under 12, it’s R300 and R180 for children under 6. Bookings are essential and can be made by Friday by emailing [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Radisson RED Hotel and Oui Bar & KTCHN - Johannesburg This Father’s Day, the Radisson RED Hotel in Rosebank is curating a special experience on their rooftop to invoke a sense of nostalgia for some of their best days as South Africans – the Rugby World Cup. With the theme of beer, biltong, and boerewors, the hotel will be hosting a family-style braai on the rooftop, while streaming old Rugby World Cup matches for dads and their families to enjoy.

Story continues below Advertisement

The braai offerings will be served on a rustic harvest table with dishes like boerewors, rosemary-marinated chicken, biltong, boerewors, and side dishes including cornbread, bean salad, vetkoek, and more. Diners can expect to pay R345 per person. The Oui Bar & KTCHN will also be hosting their own exciting Father’s Day celebrations in the form of a family quiz. Families will sit as teams and go against each other to prove who has the best knowledge, ranging from Disney movies to old-school tracks that your dad no doubt belts out during road trips. The lunch served here will allow guests to build their own tacos, burgers, and pizzas. Toppings include various salsas, avocado, bacon, cheeses, and more.

Kids can look forward to a sweet ending with assorted doughnuts, cakes, candies, and an ice cream bar. Guests will pay R365 per person. To book email: [email protected] The Cellars-Hohenort - Cape Town

If the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, then there is no better Father’s Day gift than treating Dad to a leisurely 5-star breakfast at The Cellars-Hohenort this Sunday. Served in the elegant Conservatory Restaurant or the terrace overlooking the gardens, the celebrations start with a glass of bubbly, tea or coffee, and a choice of fruit juice, including an immune booster of carrot or beetroot with ginger. The scrumptious buffet spread includes cereals and home-made muesli, seasonal fruit, and a selection of hams, cured meats, and smoked salmon with cream cheese and capers.

Complimenting the basket of freshly baked pastries is a cheese platter and preserves before the hot breakfast is served as the main event. Executive chef Tronette Dippenaar and her team will be ready to prepare a range of hot breakfast options, from the full English breakfast of fried eggs, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, pork sausage, grilled tomatoes, and baked beans; to the ultimate eggs Benedict; folded omelettes with a choice of fillings, or smoked salmon with scrambled eggs. Bookings are essential at a cost of R295 per person, and R175 for children 11-years-old and younger. You can email [email protected]

315 Restaurant - Durban If you are in Durban and are in need of the perfect Father's Day plan, 315 Restaurant has got you covered. 315 Restaurant is located in Musgrave in an exclusive, upmarket, and chic four-star Coastlands On The Ridge Hotel. This stunning hotel boasts spectacular views overlooking the Moses Mabhida Stadium, the city centre, the harbour, and the ocean. For Father’s Day, the restaurant will be offering lunch that is guaranteed to be delicious.