Spoil your Dad this Fathers Day at Mint Restaurant, Taj Hotel Cape Town

Fathers and grandfathers are important in our South African culture. On Sunday, 19 June, we have the opportunity to celebrate and spoil the special men in our lives.
If you are looking for something really special to spoil your father this Father’s Day in Cape Town, treat him to a special lunch at Mint Restaurant at Taj Cape Town. Synonymous with luxurious and sophistication, Father’s Day will be no different.
The delicious Sunday Lunch Buffet Menu, curated by Executive Chef David and his culinary team, is synonymous with adding unique elements of authentic Cape Town flair and flavour.
One is spoilt for choice from the salad bar and delicacies to the flavourful curries and succulent tender meats.
Dark chocolate squares with pistachio, mini chai crème brûlée and warm malva pudding served with custard are only some of the tempting desserts for you to enjoy.
Details:
- Available 12h30 – 15h30
- Live piano entertainment.
- Complimentary valet parking is available.
- Price per person is R525.
- Children, 12 years and younger will be charged R220 per child.
- Terms and conditions apply.
- Enjoy top-quality service and delicious cuisine at Mint Restaurant, Taj Cape Town.
BOOK NOW at +27 21 819 2000
Email: [email protected]