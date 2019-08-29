The menu will consist of three, core burgers. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lewis Hamilton is launching a plant-based burger chain, Neat Burger, which will open in London next week. The five-time FIA Formula One World Champion has teamed up with hospitality organisation The Cream Group and investors including Unicef ambassador Tommaso Chiabra to launch the concept, which is the first international plant-based burger chain.

Neat Burger will open its first site on Monday just off Regent's Street in London, and the team already has plans to expand the concept globally with 14 franchises scheduled in the next 24 months.

The company are planning to sell unique patties, specially created by their team of chefs in collaboration with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat alternative, which forms the basis for the burgers.

The menu will consist of three, core burgers - "The Neat", "The Cheese" and "The Chick'n" - as well as "The Hot Dog", with sides including skinny fries, sweet potato fries and tater tots.

Hamilton hopes Neat Burger will transform the way people see plant-based food by appealing not only to those who follow plant-based diets, but to any individual who wants to eat dishes that are more sustainable and ethical.

He said: "I'm very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger's commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I'm also really proud to support.

"But it is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again.

"Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can't wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally."

Neat Burger will also stock Just Water, the eco-conscious brand launched by Jaden Smith in 2018, as well as Lemonaid sodas, dairy-free, soft serve, coconut and soya-based milkshakes and plant-based alcoholic refreshments in the shape of Toast Ale.