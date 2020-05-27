Thanks to lockdown, fine dining restaurants have become accessible
First Friday and Saturday deliveries of #wolfgatathome done and dusted. Thank you Jakkalsfontein, Langebaan, Saldanha, Jacobsbaai, Paternoster, Groot Paternoster, Brittaniabaai, Lappiesbaai - it's a pleasure to serve you! #Wolfgat #Paternoster
Today’s food for this weekend’s deliveries to your home. Next weeks orders close this afternoon so please don’t miss out.
CAPE TOWN
Fyn
New FYN from HOME starters from the FYN Winter Experience menu, delivered to your door; orders open for next week deliveries- go to our website link in the bio for ordering information. #fynfromhome #fynrestaurant #fynrestaurantcapetown @fynfromhome @petertempelhoff @ashleybmoss @hugejennifer @avenue.sa @eatoutguide @food24_sa
Fyn has announced the launch of FYN from HOME and the menu is live on the restaurant’s website, where orders can be placed for next-day delivery. There are two menus to choose from. To view the menu visit: www.fynrestaurant.com
Salsify at The Roundhouse
Essentials by Ryan Cole is back! From 1 May we will be cooking and delivering delicious food straight to your door. We've missed you, Cape Town! Place orders now! Email : [email protected] WhatsApp : 0827615270 Killer food, made with heart, delivered to your door. Because, right now, you deserve a night off! . #lockdown #food #instagood #restaurant @eatoutguide @eatlikealocal_ct @getinmybelly.co.za @cape_town_foody @foodiesofsa
Salsify at The Roundhouse is doing their food and meal delivery service called Essentials by chef Ryan Cole. The menu includes freshly baked breads, croissants and quiches, dinner-for-two meals - a two-course meal with the option of dessert.
DURBAN
Example of one of our grocery baskets. Featuring fresh, local produce from @farm_to_forks View our story for the new menu, that changes weekly. Deliveries are done every Monday & Tuesday. We hope everyone is staying at home and keeping healthy and happy x . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #summerhill #thelivingroom #quarantine #lockdown #quarantinefood #foodbaskets #finedining #durbanfood #durban #southafrica #eatout #eatoutguide #local #localproduce #vegetables #homemadefood #homemadebread #sourdoughbread
Summerhill Estate
The Cowies Hill restaurant is doing The LivingRoom Experience baskets with light and main gourmet meal choices. It’s a three-course meal and sourdough bread. The baskets come with recipes to finish the pre-cooked dishes yourself at home. The menu changes weekly.
Deliveries Mondays and Tuesdays. Email: [email protected]
Food by Andrew Draper
JOBURG
Aurum
The perfect lunch or dinner experience with AURUM. 💫Select your menu items and we’ll deliver to your door. Visit www.aurumrestaurant.co.za/menus for our full takeaway menus - Link in bio. ___ AURUM Home & AURUM Home Picnic are trading Wednesdays - Sundays ; 11h00 - 19h00. #Aurum #AurumRestaurant #TakeawayOfferings
The restaurant has set up Aurum Cooks @ Home. The menu includes snacks, starters, salads, sides, mains and desserts. They are doing deliveries within a 10km radius of the restaurant. To view the menu visit: www.aurumrestaurant.co.za
DW Eleven-13
The restaurant is also doing a “Fine Dining @Home” and will be delivering meals within a 10km radius. Menu features vegetarian and meat dishes by Marthinus Ferreira. To view the menu visit: www.dw11-13.co.za/menu