Thanks to lockdown, fine dining restaurants have become accessible

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Isn’t it strange how a few months ago, you had to sometimes wait for a long time to be able to get a booking at a top restaurant? How these restaurants were only for a certain type of people - moneyed, with expensive taste? And how telling people you had a meal at a fancy restaurant meant that they would look at you with new eyes?

Well, all of that is gone, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, that has changed the world and how we do things.

It has been a rough few months for the restaurant industry all over the world. South Africa’s restaurants - from the award winning fine dining establishments, to the popular chain restaurants - had to shut their doors on March 26, which marked the beginning of the lockdown.





It was only with the start of level 4 that restaurants started seeing some signs of life, even though the embers were glowing dimly. They could finally deliver food to their patrons.





However, not everyone decided to take the offer, mainly because they didn’t think they would make a profit, plus they can’t make any liquor sales (which is regarded as the backbone of the restaurant industry) and they couldn’t take sit-ins.





Plus the cost of delivery, having to pay their waiters and cooks to prepare the food and the curfew in place, wasn’t a desirable environment for trade. With level 3 beginning on June 1 and allowing for deliveries, takeaways and drive-through, many restaurants will start to operate again.









What we have seen during the lockdown, as a response to the regulations, is fine restaurants and private chefs open up their services to a wider audience.





Take for instance award winning Wolfgat, which was named the Best Restaurant in the World last year, and is known for its super long waiting list for diners. They have made available delivery hampers, which are filled with 4 course meals inspired by dishes from their autumn 2020 menu. The hampers come with instructions for you to finish assembling the dishes in your home kitchen.





Lanzerac wine estate has re-opened their deli for takeaway meals and homemade meals. The deli will serve up some of its all-time favourites, including fresh-packaged warm meals, on-the-go snacks, pastries, sweet treats and more.





Durban-based chef to the stars, Andrew Draper has also made available his services for people to order his award winning meals cooked by him and the team. He shares the menu a week ahead and can only take a certain number of orders a week.





Chef Luke Dale Roberts, owner of top restaurants, The Test Kitchen, and The Pot Luck Club also launched delivery of gourmet lockdown food hampers in Cape Town and has expanded to Johannesburg, due to the popularity and demand for the hampers in the city. The services are called Luke Dale Roberts Lockdown Hampers and The Pot Luck Club Home.









Besides those restaurants who are doing delivery of hot, ready to serve meals, other restaurants are also choosing to do frozen meals and meal kits, allowing their patrons to finish off preparing the meals and assembling them in the safety of their homes.





Here are some fine dining establishments doing deliveries, if you fancy yourself having a fancy meal:



