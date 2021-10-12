The best happy hour specials in your city

“Work hard, play hard” is always the South African motto, and that is probably why there are so many places offering good happy hours around the country. It seems that nobody ever wants to go straight home after work, and so stopping for a truly great happy hour offers the chance to unwind, eat, drink, and really deconstruct everything that happened that day.

Happy hours often offer the chance to embrace the familiar, with all of your favourite foods and drinks. But the ever-expanding options in SA means you can also find some new favourites and incorporate them into your rotation. Here are some of the best happy hours you can try. Rick's Café Américain (Cape Town)

Walking into Rick's Café Américain has the same feeling as walking into a friend’s home for dinner. They are situated in the heart of cosmopolitan Cape Town on Kloof Street in a charming 135-year-old Victorian building. The menu presents a seasonal selection of global tapas and a wide variety of dishes ranging from mouth-watering salads, gourmet burgers, to fresh seafood, mature prime steaks, and Moroccan and Mediterranean specialities. Their happy “hour” is from 3pm until 6pm. They have big discounts on most cocktails and on their beers on tap. They also offer a free carafe of "Nico van der Merwe’s" red or white wine with every tapa and mezze platter purchased. During happy hour they also introduce a 20% discount on their house wines

Located: 103 Kloof Street, corner Weltevreden Avenue, Gardens, Cape Town Call: 021 822 1100 or 021 424 1100 JR’s Braai House (Durban)

JR’s Braai House is a prime upmarket spot located in the heart of Berea. The restaurant boasts a great vibe, ambience, and good food. The venue also offers great happy hour specials, daily lunch specials, and the new bring and braai Sunday edition, where customers can bring in their own choice of meat, and their fine chefs and braai masters prepare it using their secret in-house sauces and spices. The restaurant's happy hour specials are from Monday to Friday between 4pm and 5pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 2pm. Their happy hour pricing for beers, ciders, and shooters ranges between R20 and R30.

Located: 98 Bulwer Road, Berea Contact: 0786654777 Nikos Coal Grill Greek

Originally established in 2017, and now operating across South Africa with their bespoke restaurants, Nikos is about relaxing and celebrating all in one. Their restaurants are modern and stylish, with bursts of vibrant colours and décor that celebrate their Greek heritage, while still encompassing South African tastes and flavours. They believe in honest, home-style cooking. Their smoky, coal-grilled flavours are characteristic of many of their authentic Greek dishes, and their portions are generous. They dance, smash plates, and welcome you into their family.