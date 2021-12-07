The best local celebrity-owned restaurants to try this holiday season

Big name celebrities can make thousands or millions of rands through touring, selling music, gigs, appearances, and more. So, it is no surprise that they would want to use some of their earnings to pursue other entrepreneurial paths. For some of them, that means breaking into the restaurant world.

Over the years, many celebrities have ventured into different domains and turned into successful entrepreneurs. Teaming up with renowned chefs and restaurateurs, these eminent names from the world of entertainment have stepped into the flourishing business of restaurants, which lure customers with their diverse decor, delectable cuisines, and impeccable service. We compiled a list of celebrity restaurants that are actually worth a visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hang Awt 1632 (@thehangawt) The Hang Awt 1632 by Ashley Raphala The Hang Awt is the most sought-after establishment in the City of Ekurhuleni. Exuding style and sophistication, patrons are treated like royalty from the moment they step into the restaurant and are spoiled for both choice and taste in a safe, secure, and relaxed environment. They offer an unsurpassed contemporary dining experience with a range of traditional dishes, impeccable service, and a classy ambience with a kasi flavour. You can enjoy it with your family, friends or colleagues. Whether you are celebrating your birthday, your loved ones, work milestones, or simply want to enjoy time with your friends, it is the place to be.

Located: 1st St, Endayini, Tembisa View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIBA - The Restaurant (@siba_the_restaurant) Siba The Restaurant by Siba Mtongana Siba The Restaurant offers an iconic five-star dining experience in the heart of Cape Town.

Serving unique recipes that encompass world flavours with an African flair, passionately prepared by inspirational chefs. The restaurant welcomes patrons with a generous menu that provides deeply visceral culinary experiences that are synonymous with sharing, connecting, and enticing a sense of curiosity. Siba The Restaurant paired with the magnificent views of the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain provided by the best address at The Table Bay Hotel gives patrons a unique culinary destination not to be missed.

Located: 7 W Quay Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buns Out (@bunsoutburgers) Buns Out by Maps Maponyane They started in September of 2019 as a simple concept in a little suburb of Johannesburg that very quickly became their home and they have not looked back since. The restaurant was started by Tom Savage and Maps Maponyane with the aim being to increase and deliver a better hospitality experience for everyone.

However, although they do not always achieve a better experience (no one is perfect) they aim every day to do better, and be better. All their burgers are hand-crafted and made fresh using fresh, locally sourced produce. From high-quality and juicy mighty meat that will make you drool, they make sure that every other ingredient matches the standards that they hold themselves to. Located: 2 Bolton Road, Rosebank

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wish On Florida (@wishonflorida) Wish on Florida Co-owned by Benny Maverick and Wayne Ndlovu, Wish on Florida is an upmarket Italian restaurant and bar specialising in gourmet cuisine, and boasts the finest local and international champagne and wine brands. The restaurant offers delicious cuisine with a twist of Italian packed with flavour. You can try their ocean-fresh pasta with poached prawns, mussels, and calamari, in a creamy tomato base and deep-fried calamari squid heads, or their cranberry chick with crispy chicken, with brie and cranberry sauce.