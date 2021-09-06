The best pizza places, whatever your choice of topping

Pizza is one of the most universally loved dishes. From Neapolitan to Greek pizza, there are multiple options available. But the question arises: Where does one find the best pizza?

Well, if you are a true pizza lover, here are some of the top places to have the best pizza. Pasha's (Durban) Pasha’s is a small, family-friendly restaurant in Durban North with a big Italian menu. Over time locals have frequented the little restaurant with the big menu with regularity, many on the same day each week.

Pasha’s make all their pizza bases and pasta on the premises and use the freshest ingredients. Looking for vegan, banting, or gluten-free Italian food? Pasha’s offers all of these. Pumpkin and courgette-based pizza bases are also available and food intolerances are catered for. The extensive menu includes all-day meals, special weekday meals, and once-off tea-time treats. Located: 37 Newport Avenue, Durban North

Call: 031 562 0564 Hello Tomato (Johannesburg) Featuring freshly made-to-order pasta and modern Italian thin-crust pizza, the Hello Tomato menu is one of quick, quality food, traditionally prepared using fine ingredients.

You can get your fix with their generous standard size pizza, which feeds one to two, or their company size, which provides three to four portions. Hello Tomato also offer gluten-free or banting options. Their artisanal menu includes freshly made chicken strips and salads for the lighter appetite as an alternative to pizzas and pasta. Located: Bryanston Drive Riverside Shopping Centre, corner of The River Road

Call: 011 463 0984 Bin Rashied Pizza (Cape Town) Bin Rashied was established in 1990 as a small family concern, and found success in delicious recipes created by Zubeida Mehan.

As demand grew, So did Rashied and Mehan’s ambition to bring to the public delectable halaal pizzas. Combining Italian classics with some of the best recipes from around the world, a new standard of pizza was created, they say, with the promise to never compromise on quality. The eatery strives to achieve the highest standard of quality and service, using the best ingredients available and ensuring a strictly halaal product and work environment. Located: Corner of Argyle and Victoria road, Woodstock