The best places to visit for warm, hearty autumn soup

Eating produce that is in season is a great way to save money and be more creative in the kitchen. From carrots to spinach and mushrooms, there are a lot of amazing dishes you can create, and with autumn here, a comforting soup is just the thing.

If you are looking for a comforting bowl to break up the workday fatigue or looking for a dinner spot with a fresh take on autumn warmers, the below restaurants’ soup game is on point. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GLAMWICH & Bunnies By Glamwich (@glamwich) Glamwich - Durban Glamwich is a chic, stylish café serving premium hand-crafted nutritious meals. They aim to provide premium superior quality meals that are outrageously delicious and nutritionally balanced for those who do not have the time to prepare them. Their menu accommodates healthy lifestyles and is consciously created.

They serve authentic gourmet cuisine with a glam mouth-watering menu made with the finest locally sourced ingredients, free-range eggs, farm-fresh chicken and plant-based foods, sustainably sourced tuna, coconut oil, freshly baked bread, and crafted home-made dressings and sauces. Their signature hand-crafted premium gourmet open sandwiches and bagels are crammed with nature’s best nutrients and burst with unique flavours and textures. Located: 295 Florida Road

Call: 067 840 8457 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Safar (@cocosafar) Coco Safar - Cape Town Coco Safar is a luxurious all-day café experience designed to take you on a culinary journey beyond the ordinary in a retro-chic and relaxed French-style café setting.

From their world-famous croissants and collection of the world’s finest coffees to freshly baked bread and pâtisserie that push the boundaries of culinary couture, they cover your every need. The restaurant was created by Wilhelm Liebenberg and Caroline Sirois in Montreal, Canada, in 2005, as a result of travelling the world and spending much time in cafés from Paris, Istanbul and New York to Mexico City, Athens and Dubai. From a light meal on the move to an easy-going business meeting or relaxed lavish lunch in a sophisticated French-inspired café setting, their cosmopolitan lunch and dinner menu made of classics and culinary discoveries is designed to please every palate and meet all dietary requirements with a contemporary selection of vegetarian, vegan, seafood and meat dishes.

Marble is a celebration of quintessential South African fare and cooking on the fire. A quality that makes SA food culture different from the rest of the world. The restaurant offers Joburg diners something different – not just a plate of food, but a theatre of experience. Marble celebrates the quintessential SA tradition of cooking on fire – and not just meat, but all types of ingredients cooked on coals, including fish, poultry, vegetables, and bread. Diners can expect a great night out, with delicious food and top-notch service – and one of the best views of the city.